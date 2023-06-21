LOSA.jpg

The contractor selected to build the new, permanent campus of Lady of the Sea General Hospital released sketches of the project today that show that our area will get a new, gorgeous facility, when completed.

Donahue Favret Contractors, Inc., released sketches for the building of the new, 74,000 square foot replacement hospital coming to Cut Off, Louisiana today, which give hope to locals hoping to see continued rebuilding after Ida.

Lady of the Sea's main campus was destroyed by the storm and the hospital is still working to open a temporary campus, while also working to build the new, permanent campus. Lady of the Sea is a vital medical care provider for our area and they have done an admirable job maintaining their quality of care and variety of services for our area, even in the aftermath of the storm. Donahue Favret said they are honored to be chosen as the CMAR for the project and will be partnering with WHLC Architecture and they're humbled to get the facility up to allow the hospital to continue their life-saving work.

See the sketches below.

LOSb.jpg
LOSD.jpg
LOSC.jpg

Recommended for you

Load comments