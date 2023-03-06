South Lafourche High School's Project Graduation is hosting its Glitz & Glam Purse Jam and Silent Auction fundraising event on March 24 at the Cut Off Youth Center.
The event is for ladies 21 and over and it's Project Graduation's last fundraiser before the big event.
South Lafourche Project Graduation, Inc. is a non-profit organization run by volunteer parents of the current graduating class and is dedicated to providing a safe, fun celebration for the seniors of the school. Parents spend the year hosting various fundraisers for this chaperoned event, which is usually held after graduation.
FMI, email slhsprojectgraduation2023@gmail.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.