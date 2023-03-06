IMG_5681.jpg

South Lafourche High School's Project Graduation is hosting its Glitz & Glam Purse Jam and Silent Auction fundraising event on March 24 at the Cut Off Youth Center.

The event is for ladies 21 and over and it's Project Graduation's last fundraiser before the big event.

South Lafourche Project Graduation, Inc. is a non-profit organization run by volunteer parents of the current graduating class and is dedicated to providing a safe, fun celebration for the seniors of the school. Parents spend the year hosting various fundraisers for this chaperoned event, which is usually held after graduation.

FMI, email slhsprojectgraduation2023@gmail.com

Tags

Gazette Editor

Casey Gisclair joined The Lafourche Gazette in January 2020 and became our Editor in September 2021. Casey has covered our area as a reporter since 2010, and has a passion for telling the stories of our people in Lafourche Parish. Casey is also the host of Play by Play, a local talk radio show and is The Voice of South Lafourche Athletics.

Recommended for you

Load comments