Hyden Galjour, a South Lafourche High School senior, was recently appointed Sheriff for the day at a Lafourche Parish Student Government Day event. It was an excellent opportunity for him to learn firsthand about the operations of that Office.

As part of his responsibility, Hyden received an insightful tour of both the Law Enforcement and Correctional Complexes. His tour gave him an in-depth knowledge about these vital systems that are essential for maintaining civil order in society.

Moreover, it was also beneficial experience to comprehend how Sheriff's Deputies and Corrections Officers go about their professionally daily – Hyden must have come away impressed with commending governance structures they had built.

Overall , this assignment as Sheriff must have certainly been an outstanding learning experience for Hyden.

