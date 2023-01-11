A Gray juvenile is in custody of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office after a terrorizing complaint made toward H.L. Bourgeois.
Sheriff Tim Soignet said that just after 4 p.m., TPSO's Patrol Division was called too H.L. Bourgeois in reference to a social media message that surfaced.
An anonymous person reported a social media message to TPSO. In it, a student was attempting to locate and secure a firearm which he intended to bring to the high school on the following morning.
The TPSO Patrol Division confirmed the message with the help of the school's SRO and representatives with the Terrebonne Parish School Board.
As the investigation continued, the sender of the original message was confirmed and identified and arrested – taken into custody without incident at his home.
The juvenile was taken to TPSO for questioning and during the interview, he confirmed that he sent the message to a fellow student, but said the incident was meant to be a joke.
The male juvenile was arrested on charges of terrorizing. He remains in the custody of the Terrebonne Parish Juvenile Justice Complex without bond.
The juvenile's identity is not being released at this time.
“These types are cases are extremely disturbing, and certainly call for quick action," Sheriff Soignet said. "There are still many questions to be answered in this investigation, and I ask for patience as our office continues to work through this incident. I would like to take an opportunity to applaud the efforts of all the divisions of our parish that were involved in bringing this incident to a safe resolution.”
