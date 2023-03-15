The Pride of South Lafourche High School Marching Tarpon Band is asking the community for donations to secure repairs and new wraps for trailers used to transport equipment to and from competitions.
The band sent out a letter recently to the community asking for help in raising money for the repairs. The trailers are used "to haul instruments and equipment for shows during Competition Marching and Festival Season."
The South Lafourche Band is excellent – annually one of the top competition bands in the entire start of Louisiana, and having the trailers allows the kids to be able to travel to showcase their musical talents to try and gain collegiate scholarships to continue their careers.
In 2023, between 12-15 out of South Lafourche's 31 band seniors were able obtain scholarships, and the band's ability to compete around the state is a large reason why.
To get updates on the fundraiser, visit the band on Facebook at "Pride of South Lafourche Marching Tarpon Band."
FMI, people can also email: slhsbandtrailers@gmail.com
Donations of all amounts are accepted, but sponsorships are also available for advertising on the trailers.
A $5,000 donation gets your logo on the entire front of one of the trailers.
A $3,000 donation gets your company logo on the entire front of a small trailer.
A $500 donation buys a 2x2 square on the back of any of the trailers.
The band says they expect the wrap to last 5-8 years and the donation is tax deductible.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.