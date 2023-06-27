A Lafourche Parish councilwoman fired back at a fellow council member this week after he discredited her ability to lead her constituents in a story run in our publication's last issue.
Councilwoman D’Lynn Chiasson told The Gazette this week that she is proud of her first term on the council and she believes that she has done a lot to help her constituents and even those outside of her district.
Last week in a story published in The Gazette, fellow south Lafourche councilman Daniel Lorraine questioned Chaisson for voting against him on an ordinance to get a temporary library in south Lafourche, saying amongst other things that Chiasson “doesn’t know where she’s at half the time,” and that one could “put a picture up there of her,” at meetings and it would be as effective as her presence on the council.
Chiasson said the comments were off-base, but par for the course for Lorraine, whom she said was divisive and not for a unified Lafourche Parish.
“I’m so tired of him trying to make the people of south Lafourche believe the north or Thibodaux is against us,” she told The Gazette after hearing Lorraine's comments about her. “(Parish President) Archie (Chaisson) knows how valuable the south Lafourche area is more than Daniel and his supporters. All of the millions of dollars on the infrastructure, the businesses we are working to get back down there and $38 million in our coastal build back in Larose and Cut Off to strengthen our levee system. I met with those people. Not Daniel. He chose not to be there.”
Chiasson said she vehemently disagrees with Lorraine’s logic in voting against a temporary library and believes it is off-base.
Lorraine said he voted against the temporary library because he believes if south Lafourche receives a temporary library, they will never get the old library re-built — something that both the Parish President and Lafourche Parish Councilwoman have strongly said is not the case.
Lorraine said he believes it’s wrong that other libraries in the parish got damaged, but got repaired and re-opened, saying that the parish’s motto under President Chaisson is “take from the South and give to the North.”
Lorraine also voted against an ordinance for funding for Lady of the Sea’s temporary hospital for the same reason, citing that he believes a temporary structure will be permanent. This past week, architects revealed sketches for what the permanent structure is going to look like, though hospital officials concede that the process is going to take years.
Councilwoman Chiasson said she believes the temporary facility is a case of ‘something is better than nothing,’ adding that her constituents want to be able to have access to WiFi, books and library services.
She said Lorraine is just trying to scare people in his words, and she hopes the community sees through it.
“Library services are what our people are needing on a daily basis,” she said. “This temporary library will see to that until our big new library is back. Head State will be back there as well. And about the hospitals, if we hadn’t voted to put in a temporary hospital, FEMA would not have approved a permanent hospital being built. That’s just the facts. Daniel runs on fear mongering. His supporters believe he protects them from the big bad northern people. But we are one parish and it’s past time we act like it. I receive multiple requests from people in Daniel’s district because they don’t want to deal with Daniel. I am more than happy to accommodate anyone needing assistance no matter where they are.”
Chiasson said she thinks Lorraine got personal in his comments about her, and she said that she has not done the same and will simply stick to facts.
“I’ve never attacked him personally,” she said. “I stated he didn’t support a temporary hospital or a temporary library. And that’s the truth. Temporary means temporary until the permanent one can be built back.”
The Parish President said last week that the South Lafourche Library should be reopened to Government services in early 2024 with the full library returning by next summer.
