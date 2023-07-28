GOLF.jpg

South Lafourche Diamond Club is proud to announce its inaugural golf tournament on Saturday, September 9, 2023. The tournament will be held at Tidelands Golf Club. This tournament will raise money to support South Lafourche Baseball through facility improvements and equipment, allowing them to continue to provide a quality product on the field while enhancing the high school experience for their student athletes.

"Very fired up about this one," said South Lafourche Baseball Coach Chandler Guidroz. "With Covid and Ida in the review mirror, we are looking to start making the vision we had four years ago into a reality, one phase at a time."

The tournament will cost $400 per team (including food). Hole sponsors are available for $100. There are also opportunities for food sponsors.

The South Lafourche Diamond Club Golf Tournament will surely be a memorable event that brings together local businesses and individuals supporting South Lafourche Baseball. For more information or to register for the tournament, please click the following link: https://form.jotform.com/232014356877156 

