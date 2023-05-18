SLHS Graduation Ceremony will be held on May 18, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. at SLHS Stadium.
The 2023 Class Motto: “Life isn't about waiting for the storm to pass...It's about learning to dance in the rain.”-Vivian Greene; Class Colors, Royal Blue and Silver; Class Flower, White Carnation; Class Song, Good Ole Days- Macklemore; and Class Speaker, Gavin Comeaux.
The 2023 Class Officers President, Gavin Comeaux; Vice Presidents, Jack Chiasson and Ethan Gisclair; Reporter, Addison Curole; Secretary, Mallory Pierce; Treasurer, Sailor Pitre; and Representatives, Hailey Hebert, Keben Jaquez-Torres, Luke Sanamo, Kenslie Taylor
The 2023 graduation class list:
Alyssa Adams, Angel Adams, Briannah Adams, Cylus Adams, Morgan Adams, Todd Adams, Brock Allemand, Marilyn Almaraz, Emilio Amaro, Jessi Angelette, Peyton Anselmi, Sarah Arcos, Lorelai Barbaree, Brady Barilleaux, Angelie Barrios, Makenzie Baudoin, Blace Behl, Abigail Bergeron, James Bermudez, Sha Billiot, Zachary Billiot, Alexia Borne, Serenity Borne, Ryan Boudreaux, Dustin Bourg, Paris Bourg, Ariana Bourgeois, Brena Bourgeois, Mason Bousegard , Alex Boutin, Jaedyn Bouziga, Deacon Brantley, Riley Brantley, Carlito Brown, Kayde Bruce, Hannah Bynum, Braelyn Callais, Hayden Callais, Heath Callais, Peyton Callais, Kaden Callais, Suzette Campbell, Avelyn Cantu, Emmie Carriere, Christopher Castillo, Parker Charpentier, Ava Cheramie, Cameron Cheramie, Jaci Cheramie, Karoline Cheramie, Lindsey Cheramie, Pierce Cheramie, Connor Chiasson, Jack Chiasson, Kaelyn Chouest, Anton Christen, Gavin Comeaux, Hunter Comeaux, Nyla Compeaux, Sunshine Compeaux, Ashley Cordova, Raul Cruz, Yoselin Cruz-Gamez, Addison Curole, Jacob Curole, Aaliyah Daniels, Brandon Daniels, Emily Danos, Ethan Danos, Levi Danos, Madison Davis, Manuel Dean, Kyle Dewey, Draven Dobson, Alissa Dominique, Timothy Dubois, Krista Duet, Alyssa Dufrene, Karalyne Dufrene, Destiny Estay, Nick Falgout, Samantha Fillinich, Layla Fletcher, Mariska Franklin, Angel Galicia, Daniela Galicia, Eduardo Galicia, Joshelin Galicia, Hyden Galjour, Annie Garcia, Hector Garcia-Aguilar, Cullen Gaudet, Connor Gisclair, Destin Gisclair, Ethan Gisclair, Lennon Gisclair, Tania Michel Godines-Antunez, Christian Gonzales, Guadalupe Gonzalez, Addie Guidry, Jaylynn Guidry, Jenna Guidry, Katelyn Guidry, Scott Guidry, Tige Guidry, Trevin Guidry, Jonas Guillot, Anthony Handal, Elizabeth Harris, Hailey Hebert, Carson Helmer, Alyssa Hendrix, Yanny Heras, Hipolito Hernandez, Leonardo Hernandez-Argueta, Yankarlos Hinestroza, Olivia Hoover, Gage Hornbostel, Adrianna Hunter, Elise Hunter, Laila Ingram, Keben Jaquez-Torres, Seth Jarvis, Jameer Jones, Nicholas Jordan, Natalie Judd, Jayden Juneau, Olivia Lacoste, Austin Lafont, Elmer Alejandro Lagos, Destiny Landry, Kaden Leboeuf, Brax Lee, Gabryelle Lee, Ada Lefort, Gracee Lefort, Landon Lerille, Lonni-Lynn Lerille, Bowen Liu, Catherine Lombas, Steven Lopez, Efrain Lopez-Cristales, Emmanuel Lotek, Riley Lowry, Heidi Luna, Cade Martin, Kayden Martin, Allie Matherne, Angel Matherne, Jadon Matherne, Caden Messer, Jaden Metrejean, Jace Myrick, Brayden Naccio, Camille Najar, Troy Naquin, Trina Nguyen, Alexandra Olvera, Beth Orgeron, Carmen Ortiz , Aaliyah Ougel, Emma Parra, Evan Pennison, Braden Perez, Kemper Peyton, Justin Pierce, Mallory Pierce, Sailor Pitre, Amelia Plaisance, Taylor Plaisance, Allie Posey, Joseph Pugh, Joshua Raines, Keila Ramirez, Laley Rau, Madalyn Rebstock, Lonnie Rivet, Ross Rodrigue, Luis-Anthony Rodriguez, Ronnie Rogers, Brandt Rousse, Lyla Rousse, Syra Rousse, Bethany Rushing, Luke Sanamo, Eva Saucedo, Jasmine Senayo, Jake Sibille, Madison Simmons, Gracie St Pierre, Dalien Taylor, Germanie Taylor, Kenslie Taylor, Liza Terrebonne, Jordan Theiring, Carter Theriot, Scott Theriot, Jolaina Theriot, Kylie Thorp, Gavin Toups, Adam Duc Tran, Oscar Ulloa-Reyes, Zoie Updegraff, Kylie Vigie, Amaya Vizier, Deacon Vizier, Sophia Vizier, Storm Wainwright, Jaysalyn Watson, Sylvia Wilkerson, Philip Williams, and Ashley Zuniga.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.