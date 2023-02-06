School Bus

A local high school is on lockdown, but multiple sources at the school have confirmed to The Gazette this morning that no students are in danger as authorities investigate.

The school was placed on lockdown as a precaution after a student reported being airdropped a photo of a gun.

But the photo was not taken at school, and multiple sources at the school confirmed that all students are safe and there is no danger.

