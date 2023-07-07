Mariane Ferreira

South Lafourche High School senior, Mariane Ferreira, was chosen to represent her parish at the prestigious Honor Choir USA 2023 event held in Honolulu, Hawaii from June 13-19. This once-in-a-lifetime experience brought together 72 students from all over the United States, including a few from Louisiana.

The students of Honor Choir USA had the opportunity to perform in some of the most iconic places that Honolulu has to offer. They sang at the USS Missouri at Pearl Harbor, the Ala Moana Center, The Polynesian Culture Center, The Royal Hawaiian Center, a Macadamia Nut farm and St. Andrew Cathedral.

Honor Choir USA is designed for choral singers who have qualified for All-State or have been referred by their choral directors.

