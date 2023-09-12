South Terrebonne defeats Centerville in straight sets

CENTERVILLE — South Terrebonne won its first game of the season Tuesday in straight sets as the Gators knocked off the Centerville Bulldogs.
South Terrebonne won by scores of 25-20, 25-8 and 25-20. It snapped an eight-game losing streak to start the season. South Terrebonne has played an all-road schedule as their school is being repaired from damage from Hurricane Ida.
South Terrebonne head coach Robin Romero was proud of her team’s effort in Tuesday’s win,.
“Our spirts were high, and our girls were in a better mood, and so it just made them play faster, play better,” she said.
In game one, South Terrebonne (1-8) led for the majority of the time, but the Gators took no more than a three-point lead for much of the set. Centerville (6-2) took its last lead of the game at 15-14 on a South Terrebonne hit in the net.
South Terrebonne tied the score at 16 on an ace by Anna Brunet and took the lead a point later on a kill by Aubrey Gautreaux. However, Centerville came back with back-to-back points, with a kill by D’Irieyah Mitchell and another point to tie the score at 19.
South Terrebonne outscored the home standing squad 6-1 the rest of the way, closing the set on an ace by Kamryn Billiot.
Game two was not close for long as South Terrebonne jumped out to a 14-2 lead after a kill by Billiot. The early surge was was fueled by the play of Brunet, who had three kills and three aces, with all three aces coming in succession.
The lead eventually grew to as much as 24-7 on a kill by Madison Breaux. While Centerville got the next point on a kill by MaKenna McDaniel, Brunet ended the match one point later with a kill.
South Terrebonne had five aces in the set and six more in the third set.
“The girls have been really confident in taking their time and making sure their serves stay in, and they’ve been working on their power,” Romero said.
Set three was much closer, but again, South Terrebonne led for much of the way. After South Terrebonne took an 11-8 lead on a kill by Billiot, Centerville scored the next three points, including back to back aces by Mitchell, to tie the score at 11.
The score was tied four more times, the last at 15 on a Centerville error, before South Terrebonne took the lead one point later.
Towards the end of the set, South Terrebonne’s Lilly Pitre recorded back-to-back kills to give South Terrebonne a 21-17 lead. She later closed the match with consecutive aces.
Romero said that big win in the second set carried momentum to help the Gators pull through in set three.
“I think that really brought their spirits up, and it just gave them that hope that they can finish it because that’s what this program is,” she said. “We want to win. We want to get there, but I want them to actually grow as a team to be able to win.”
