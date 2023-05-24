South Terrebonne, Patterson play to scoreless tie in live quarter

BOURG — South Terrebonne and Patterson played to a scoreless tie in the 12-minute quarter to conclude their Spring Game Tuesday evening.
Defenses dominated in the quarter of play. South Terrebonne failed to get into Patterson territory, but the Gators did hurt themselves on their best drive with a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that turned a three-yard gain to the 50-yard line into a huge loss going to second down. The Gators could never recover from the miscue on the drive.
But South Terrebonne got help from its defense as Patterson didn’t fair much better with its best drive reaching the South Terrebonne 48 before stalling. Patterson reached the South Terrebonne 49 on its first drive but a holding penalty followed by two incomplete passes negated anymore forward progress.
“I loved the way our defense competed and really helped us out in the live quarter where we don’t punch it in (the end zone) and they blank them also,” South Terrebonne coach Aaron Babin said. “So that makes a great live quarter. We hate ending in ties, but that’s just the way these kinds of scrimmages seem to work with that.”
Despite the scoreless ending to the scrimmage, the Gators and Lumberjacks began to heat up in the red-zone portion of the scrimmage where the teams started drives at the opponent’s 25-yard line and were given 12 plays on offense before defending on defense for 12 plays.
During the red-zone portion, Patterson scored twice with its first-team offense on pass plays, while South Terrebonne reached the end zone three times. The Gators’ Brodie Dupre had a 25-yard touchdown run and a short touchdown run on another drive, and quarterback Trey Pinell completed a 16-yard touchdown pass to Brayden Breaux. Reid Lirette converted two extra points, while Michael Gutierrez added a third point-after attempt.
“I thought we got some great work in,” Babin said of the spring game. “I think coming out of spring with the practices we had, we knew some certain things that we thought we had developed throughout spring practices both on the offensive and defensive side, and today was really the big test for that.”
While he said the team got the answers to some of their questions, other questions were raised that need to be addressed for the fall season.
Still, Babin’s outlook is positive.
“Coming out of spring, I think we had a really, really good spring,” Babin said. “I think there’s a lot of people that stepped up.”
