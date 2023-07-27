ST alum Bowen stellar during sophomore season at Loyola

After a year-plus of splitting time between a starter and reliever, Loyola University’s Brady Bowen found his role in the New Orleans university’s pitching rotation.
And the South Terrebonne alum has thrived, too.
Bowen finished his sophomore season tied for the team lead in mound appearances with 20, was named to the Southern States Athletic Conference Championship All-Tournament Team, had the fifth-most strikeouts in Wolf Pack history with 71 and was ranked third best in school history in strikeouts per nine innings with 11.7.
Bowen said his mental and physical strength improved from his first to second seasons.
“I would say definitely my sophomore year I got more comfortable with everybody, and I just began to become a better player for myself and for my teammates,” Bowen said.
During Bowen’s first season at Loyola as a freshman, he pitched 28.2 innings and finished the season with a 2-1 mark and a 6.59 ERA with 34 strikeouts and one save in 13 appearances.
This season, he finished with a 3-2 mark and a 4.77 ERA. He had four starts out of his 20 appearances. In 54.2 innings, he surrendered 55 hits, 37 runs (29 earned), walked 20 and struck out 71. He also recorded four saves, which is ninth best in Loyola school history for a season. In four separate contests this season, Bowen recorded seven strikeouts.
While he was a starter in high school, he and his college coach determined after working as a starter and a reliever in college his first two years that the reliever role was where he was best fit. Working in that position took work mentally to prepare himself for the role.
“I would definitely say that the mental part of the game is definitely a big change compared to whenever you’re starting,” Bowen said. “Going from you have time to be able to get ready for a start (versus) as for a closer, it’s just you’re either ready or you’re not.”
Bowen’s high school baseball coach, Mike Barba, said he is not surprised to see the success Bowen has had and is proud of his former player’s performance this year and how he responded to the challenges before him as a first-year player a year ago.
“I’ve seen him constantly working,” Barba said. “He made a big jump going from last year to this year, and I think it just speaks to who he is as a person and to who he is as a player.”
Loyola finished the season with a 31-22 record, including a 14-10 mark in Southern States Athletic Conference play. The squad fell a game short of reaching the Southern States Athletic Conference Championship game, falling to William Carey, 5-1. In that game, Bowen pitched 5.1 innings of relief and surrendered one earned run on three hits with three walks and seven strikeouts.
While Bowen played summer baseball following his freshman season, at the advice of his coach, he did not play this summer, instead working out and throwing. For next season, he said he wants to improve his strength and keep the same mentality.
“Nothing changes and just keep being me,” he said.
