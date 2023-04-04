The area’s top senior prep basketball players got one last shot to showcase their skills this past weekend — all while helping to raise money for a good cause.
The Luke Ford, Jr. Bayou-River All-Star Game took place this weekend at H.L. Bourgeois — a showcase of basketball talent for Lafourche, Terrebonne, St. Charles, St. James and St. Mary parish players.
This was the 12th annual All-Star Game.
The event was presented by Thibodaux Regional Sports Medicine Center and was put on by the Thibodaux Lions Club.
“It’s a great event. It’s one last chance for these young athletes to suit up and compete for their teams,” said Craig Pate with the Lions Club. “It’s a great day, and we’re so happy to give our student-athletes this opportunity.”
The event featured 4 events: a girls’ and boys’ All-Star game, then also a girls’ and boys’ 3-point shootout
Each had their own intrigue.
In the girls’ All-Star game, the Home All-Stars dominated throughout, soaring to a 67-43 victory over the Visitors.
East St. John post player Jasmine Matthews was a dominant force throughout the course of the game, controlling the game both inside and out.
Matthews had 22 points and the visiting All-Stars did not have an answer for her activity on the glass throughout the course of the game.
She was named the Home MVP.
The Home All-Stars led 14-8 after 1, then 36-21 at half, and stayed in control throughout.
The Visitor All-Stars had chances in the second half, but could never break through.
Ellender standout Jamia Singleton was active throughout the game, scoring 16 points in the game. Terrebonne’s Wynae Jones was also solid, scoring 11 points, while also making several big defensive plays, which helped the Visitor All-Stars trim the deficit to 48-35 after 3 quarters.
Jones won the MVP for the Visitors.
But they never got closer.
In the final quarter, the Home All-Stars dominated with Central Lafourche’s Caroline Loupe (13 points), Thibodaux’s Aryana Peak (10 points) and East St. John’s Kyla Cage (9 points) all making big plays. Central Lafourche’s Lily Dominique also pitched in 7.
In the 3-point shootouts, the competition was fierce, but a point guard and post player shined and took home the title.
In the women’s 3-point competition, Central Lafourche’s Caroline Loupe won the title, earning a final-round score of 12 to earn the title.
Loupe was the last shooter into the finals, but got hot in the last round, outlasting Peak and East St. John’s Ashia Ward to take home the title.
On the boys’ side, the biggest player in the gym won the title with Terrebonne’s Remi Bethancourt taking home the title.
The 6-foot, 7-inch post player left no doubt, outshooting all of the competition in both the opening round and also the finals to win the title.
Bethancourt earned a final-round shootout score of 12, pushing past several other challengers who earned spots in the final round.
In the men’s game, Bethancourt carried that momentum forward, helping the Bayou All-Stars rally from an 8-point halftime deficit to push past the River All-Stars 94-91 in a thrilling, back-and-forth game.
The River stormed out to an early lead, using the attacking of Lutcher’s Jeremiah Pierre and Jaedon Pierre with the shot making of Lumar and the length of East St. John’s Amir Rios to roll out to the lead.
Lumar earned River MVP with a team-high 21 points. Rios pitched in 20, while Jeremiah Pierre had 16 and Jaedon Pierre added 10.
But in the 2nd half, the Bayou tightened their defense and made things tough on the River, which powered their comeback and win.
Ellender guard Richard Hampton was excellent in the 2nd half, earning Bayou MVP. Hampton scored 19 points in the win, sinking several tough shots in traffic, and also making clutch free throws down the stretch.
The Bayou Team also got big contributions from Bethancourt (17 points), Berwick’s Zane Griffen (13 points), Ellender’s Royal Williams (12 points) and Thibodaux’s CamRon Woods (11points).
An unsung hero in the game was Terrebonne’s Kobie Jones. Jones had 10 points, but his impact was not able to be measured in just point total. During the Bayou Team’s run, Jones was all over the floor defensively, making plays on the glass and his hustle got the team going and helped to spark the win.
But there were no true “losers” in the game because it was played for a good cause.
The Thibodaux Lions Club works tirelessly throughout the year to give back with proceeds for this game going to provide scholarships to students in our area. Pate said the Lions Club is proactive to help the community and to see a nice-sized turnout at H.L. Bourgeois to showcase the kids and the cause is a warm feeling.
“It’s a great event,” he said. “We’re so proud to keep it going.”
