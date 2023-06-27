A wise man once said that if you treat people right, they’ll never forget it.
That old adage is one that one local business has followed for more than 4 decades — working day-in and day-out to take care of their customers’ needs.
Golden Meadow True Value Hardware has been open for 41 years — all at their current location at 205 North Bayou Drive.
Miles Bouvier owns and operates the store with his wife, Melena, daughter Maggie and 20-year store manager Lori Simons.
Bouvier said the key to success and sustainability is simple: treat people the way they want to be treated and everything will be OK.
“I think what’s kept us in business so long and what keeps us going is the relationships we make with our customers,” Bouvier said. “We are hands on and we do our best to help our customers no matter what. If somebody comes in and needs something and it’s not on the shelf, I’ll always take the time to go look in the back — just things like that matter a lot to people. We always try and go the extra mile to satisfy our customers.”
The Bouvier family took over the business 4 decades ago and Miles said it’s amazing to see how much things have changed in that time.
“41 years ago, about 80% of my sales were shrimpers,” he said. “Then after that, it was mostly oilfield related. Today, the shrimpers are about 20%, the oilfield is about 20% and the other 60% are basically just homeowners and people who are going to Fourchon or Grand Isle or to camps. The shrimping industry has changed so much.”
But no matter how much the area might change, one thing that will not change is Golden Meadow True Value Hardware’s commitment to its customers.
Bouvier said that he loves the store’s customers, saying that he’s developed some personal relationships with the people who do business with him.
“Some of them I consider my best friends,” he said.
And because of that family-like feel, there’s a sense of community within the store. Bouvier said that Hurricane Ida blew the roof off the business, but 2 days later, the business was back open doing everything it could to help the community out in need.
“We lost most of our roof and we’re still in the process of finishing it,” Bouvier said. “But 2 days later, we were back open. We had water in the store. We had mud in the store. But we were open. The people needed us to be open. For 30 days, we were open with no AC and no power. Just a little generator to give us a few lights. But that’s what we had to do. We knew the people needed us more than ever.”
Looking to the future, Bouvier said the new roof will soon be complete and with it will come a new look.
Bouvier said he and his wife raised their kids in the store, and he’s proud to say that his grandkids are now coming up doing the same.
Bouvier said he wants to thank locals for their support over the years, adding that it’s because of them that the business keeps going.
“We’re going to keep building those relationships with our customers,” he said. “We’re doing some remodeling. We’re excited about the future.”
