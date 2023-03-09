The Golden Meadow Bridge will be closed for many more months, according to a lawmaker who represents our area.
Local State Representative Joseph Orgeron gave an update on the Golden Meadow Bridge this morning, saying that the long-shut down bridge will be closed for many more months – a nuisance for people who live on 308 in Golden Meadow and would use the bridge to send their children to school and/or to commute to Fourchon or Grand Isle.
The bridge was ordered to be shut down on Nov. 10 due to the deterioration and severing of primary support beams of the moveable bridge deck.
Before finding the bad beams, the bridge was scheduled to undergo 'Post Ida' repairs, which would have seen the bridge be worked on in late-May/early-June, using 2022-2023 budget money.
But because of the beam repairs, the bridge repairs will now need to come from the 2023-2024 budget, which means that things are delayed.
"The very first opportunity to officially grant the work to a valid, winning-bid contractor is after July 1," Orgeron said. "Following this important target-date, there is an 'up to 90 days to procure and prepare materials' period following by approximately 6 weeks of actual repair work time."
All of those timelines added up and Rep. Orgeron said we are looking at the end of November right now as a goal date to re-open the bridge.
Orgeron said he is sorry for the bad news and he will work to try and expedite the timeline as best he can. His office will also work to keep the public updated on future timeline changes.
