Raceland, LA (70394)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High around 80F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.