The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Law Enforcement Division is looking to hire up to 25 cadets for a Cadet Academy class slated to start at the end of October to bolster the ranks of agents in the field.
The opening dates that applications will be accepted for the “Wildlife Enforcement Cadet” position are from May 22 to June 11.
Interested applicants can apply online through the Department of Civil Service website and must complete the Protective Services Exam (PSE) Series 2100 Exam and get a score of 77 or above to be eligible for the next academy.
In order to schedule the PSE 2100 civil service exam, please visit https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/louisiana/jobs/3147666/2100-protective-services-exam-pse.
For more information on becoming an LDWF enforcement agent, please visit https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/become-an-agent.
“If you want to have a career where you primarily work in the outdoors and you want to be in law enforcement, then this is a great opportunity and career path,” said Col. Rachel Zechenelly. “We are looking for motivated people to join our team in continuing to enforce the conservation laws in the state, provide a safer boating environment and be first responders.”
The cadets will train at the department’s training facility housed within the Waddill Outdoor Education Center in Baton Rouge. Successful completion of approximately six months of intensive physical and academic training is required to graduate.
At the academy, cadets train to enforce the state’s recreational boating laws, the state and federal wildlife and fisheries laws, and general law enforcement work on the state’s many wildlife management areas. The academy also covers general law enforcement training required for all state law enforcement officers.
Agents are additionally trained for search and rescue and serve as the lead responders in search and rescue coordination under the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.
