(The Center Square) — Several tax bills are moving through the Senate after following approval from the Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Committee this week.
Committee members discussed a slate of tax-related bills on Monday, approving measures to phase out the corporate franchise and inventory taxes, as well as tax credits for donations to pregnancy wellness centers and a Second Amendment tax holiday.
Committee chairman Sen. Bret Allain, R-Franklin, presented Senate Bill 1 to eliminate the corporate franchise tax he described as "probably one of the worst taxes we have on the books."
Louisiana is one of only 16 states that levy a corporation franchise tax, also known as a capital stock tax. Unlike a corporate income tax, which falls on profits, the franchise taxes are levied on a business’ net worth, or accumulated wealth.
"If you want to disincentivize people from coming to the state and invest in capital, tax it," Allain said. "I believe … (the franchise tax) has been an impediment for us to attract good companies here."
Allain argued that changes to the corporate income tax three years ago that limited net operating losses has increased revenues from about $650 million to $1.46 million last year, providing enough to cover the $250 million generated by the franchise tax each year. A phaseout of the capital portion of the quality jobs program — a cash rebate on corporate investments – would save another $140 million.
That phaseout is detailed in SB 6, which Allain linked to SB 1.
"I believe we’ll more than recover the income that’s lost" from the corporate franchise tax, he said.
Committee members reported SB 1 favorably with amendments that change it from an immediate repeal to a four-year phaseout.
The move is supported by the Pelican Institute and the Committee of 100, and opposed by the Sierra Club.
The committee also approved SB 41, sponsored by Sen. Beth Mizell, R-Franklinton, to create a tax credit of 50 cents for every dollar donated to the state’s 36 maternal wellness centers. The bill would limit total tax credits granted by the Department of Revenue to $5 million per year, while an amendment adopted in committee would limit the funding to 5% for each center.
Mizell told the committee the centers are funded by donations, and the tax credits could potentially boost funding to address the state’s struggles with maternal wellness. The centers provide counseling, pregnancy tests, diapers, formula and other supports to pregnant women.
"We’ve talked for years about how low the ratings were in Louisiana for maternal wellness and health," she said. "This adds an extra incentive to have them hopefully continue or enlarge their donations."
Women who work at and have used the wellness centers testified in favor of the bill, while abortion advocates testified against, alleging the state has already funded the centers by $15 million over the last decade.
SB41 "would cause the state to forgo $5 million each year in income tax it would otherwise collect," Lift Louisiana Executive Director Michelle Erenberg, a former Planned Parenthood organizer, told committee members. "I believe this may be throwing away money that could aid families in need in other ways."
Other approved bills include SB 56, sponsored by Sen. Stewart Cathey, R-Monroe, to re-establish a Second Amendment sales tax holiday that’s currently suspended until 2025. The tax holiday would exempt the sale of eligible firearms, ammunition, and hunting supplies from state sales and use tax on the first weekend of September.
"This was a tax holiday that was created several years ago when we were in uncertain budget times, it was suspended," Cathey said. "All I’m asking to do is to reinstate it since we now are in a little more secure footing financially here in the state."
