(The Center Square) — A series of changes to Louisiana's tax system was passed by lawmakers in the 2023 regular session, though some measures are still awaiting the governor's approval.
The governor signed into law several bills involving sales and income taxes but has not acted on other bills that could have a significant impact on taxpayers and revenue.
The biggest change comes from Senate Bill 1, sponsored by Rep. Bret Allain, R-Franklin, to phase out the state's corporate income tax, levied on businesses' net worth or accumulated wealth.
SB 1, sent to Edwards on June 7, would reduce the franchise tax by 25% per year if combined corporate income and franchise taxes exceed $600 million.
Edwards also approved SB 8, by Sen. Jay Leneau, D-Alexandria, to eliminate interest on disputed taxes; SB 89, by Sen. Jeremy Stine, to provide an exclusion for individual income tax for capital gains generated by the sale of certain businesses; and SB 428, by Rep. Thomas Pressly, R-Shreveport, dealing with income tax exclusions for certain businesses, estates, trusts and partnerships.
Senate Bill 5, by Allain, to provide alternatives in lieu of payment under protest for ad valorem taxes gained Edwards' signature as well; as did HB 256, by Rep. Gregory Miller, R-Norco, to extend the deadline for local sales taxes when they fall on a holiday; and HB 171, by Beaullieu, to change the threshold at which online sellers are required to remit state and local sales taxes.
"There's much more to be done, but the Legislature should be commended for continuing to pursue policies that will bring jobs and opportunity to our people and begin to write Louisiana's comeback story," Erspamer said.
