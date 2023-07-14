Officials announced in a press conference on July 13 that Baton Rouge's professional hockey team will be named the Zydeco.
The logo of the Baton Rouge Zydeco features the Interstate 10 Mississippi River Bridge over the team's name, with navy blue lettering. A red hockey stick, paying homage to the city's nickname, underlines the name.
The team received over 8,000 submissions during its two-week naming contest, with Zydeco being the chosen name.
The Zydeco's first game is scheduled for October 26th, marking the beginning of a season consisting of 28 home games, which will conclude on April 13th.
Season tickets, starting at $336 for the full regular season of 28 home games, went on sale on July 13th.
The team will play their first game as part of a three-game series on consecutive nights during LSU football's bye week. The games will take place at the River Center downtown, contributing to the venue's ongoing efforts to host more significant events.
