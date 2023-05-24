After several-straight highly active hurricane seasons, long-range weather forecasters believe that the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season could be a little more quiet than normal.
Colorado State University annually releases their storm forecasts before each season, and they’re usually fairly accurate in studying pre-season atmospheric conditions to predict how active a season might be.
In their 2023 forecast, Colorado State forecasters call for a slightly below average season with 13 predicted named storms, 6 hurricanes and 2 major hurricanes.
If those predictions hold true, it would be a far quieter year than we’ve seen lately. In 2020, there were a record-high 30 named storms, including Zeta, which made a direct landfall over Lafourche on Halloween week.. In 2021, it was also above active with 21 storms and 4 major hurricanes, including Ida, which also ravished our area. Last year, the United States was mostly spared from storms, but there still were 14 total storms and 8 hurricanes.
The reason why forecasters think the 2023 storm season might be less active is El Nino. When it is an El Nino year, atmospheric conditions make it difficult for storms to form in the Caribbean because of westerly winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere, which shear storms and cause them to struggle to develop. In previous El Nino years, numbers have been down with a lot of the development happening closer to land, which doesn’t give storms a lot of time for rapid development and strengthening. But forecasters also say that there is some uncertainty in how much impact the El Nino will have because the Atlantic is also slightly warmer than normal for this time of the year, which could serve as adequate fuel to feed developing storms.
Closer to home, the long-term forecasts mean little because as we learned in both 2020 and 2021, all it takes is one storm in a season to do damage and cause serious issues.
Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson has said repeatedly throughout his term that storm protection and preparation is a 12-month a year job in our parish. Storm protection projects have progressed since Ida, and the South Lafourche Ring Levee has continued to grow taller — all to try and protect our area when danger arrives.
“We’re always looking for ways to be proactive and we’re always looking for ways to better protect ourselves,” Chaisson said earlier this year. “We know that living in this part of the world, this is something that we’re always going to have to deal with, so we’re going to make every effort possible to do as much work as we can to keep our residents and their property safe during storm seasons.”
The 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, but the peak months are usually from mid-August to early-October.
If our area is jeopardized by a tropical system, it could be more troublesome than normal because of the damages that our area still has from Ida with many residents still in campers and/or waiting on permanent repairs to their homes.
