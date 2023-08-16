lafourche logo 18 (1).png

Students of a local school are reported safe this afternoon after a bomb threat.

The Lafourche Parish School System confirmed this afternoon that a bomb threat was made at W.S. Lafargue Elementary School. There was 6 total bomb threats reported around the state and Lafargue was one of the places targeted.

Once the bomb threat was made, students were evacuated to Christ the Redeemer Church, per safety protocols. Once the building was evacuated, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office conducted a sweep of the building, which did not result in explosives being found.

The Lafourche Parish School System said it wants to thank LPSO and all others who assisted in making the evacuate and sweep a safe and orderly event.

