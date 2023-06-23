The 6 p.m. event will feature a 90-minute film about the recovery of Emma Benoit after she attempted to take her life in 2017 as well as a discussion with the Benoit, filmmaker Greg Dicharry and mental health representatives on mental health. Resources will be available, too.
The event is being put on by the. Terry L. Hunter III Foundation, whose namesake committed suicide in May 2019. The youth center is located at 205 West 79th St.
Hunter’s mother, Tanzie Williams, said more discussions need to be held to prevent suicides.
“A lot of people shy away from not talking about it, and it needs to be talked about so we can break the silence,” she said.
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention figures released in 2022 show that for those in the 10-34 age bracket, suicide was the second-highest cause of death, according to information from jedfoundation.org.
Benoit’s family and friends always had her back, and she was a varsity cheerleader. However, she had depression and anxiety she never spoke about, according to the My Ascension website. Her attempted suicide left her paralyzed due to a spinal cord injury.
“As a mother, it’s very emotional that my child passed this way, but it shows hope for the children that are thinking about doing this that … there’s light out of the darkness,” Williams said of some of her takeaways from the film.
Next month’s viewing is open to all ages. While the event is free, registration is required to get an idea of how many will attend. To register, visit https://th3foundation-myascension.eventbrite.com.
“If we save one life, it’ll be worth it,” Williams said.
A loved one also can be honored on the day of the event. For more information, send an email to theth3foundation@yahoo.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.