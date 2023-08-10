Keshon-Taylor.png

An 18-year-old Schriever man was arrested by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office for his alleged role in a May 2023 shooting in Marydale where 7 people were shot.

Sheriff Craig Webre said that Keshon Taylor, 18, is in custody and is charged with multiple counts of attempted murder.

Through investigation, authorities believe that Taylor was one of at least two gunmen who were involved in the shooting.

Around 9:30 p.m. on May 21, deputies were called to a shooting in the 300 block of Hyland Drive in Thibodaux with multiple victims. Deputies provided medical assistance to victims who were still on the scene. They also learned that there were other victims who were already taken to the hospital.

Investigators have determined that 7 people were shot and injuries in the incident with ages ranging from 17-25 years old. Another two females – ages 21 and 22 – were injured as the crowd ran from the scene. In total, 9 were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Through investigation, detectives identified Taylor as a suspect in the shooting. Based on evidence and the investigation, they were able to tie him to 6 of the 7 victims and a warrant was obtained for his arrest on 6 counts of attempted second degree murder.

On August 8, Taylor appeared in 17th Judicial District Court in Thibodaux on an unrelated matter. He was taken into custody on the active warrant and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. Bail is set at $500,000.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives are asking anyone with information into the incident to submit a tip anonymously through Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at 1-800-743-7433 or online at CrimeStoppersBR.org.

Tags

Gazette Editor

Casey Gisclair joined The Lafourche Gazette in January 2020 and became our Editor in September 2021. Casey has covered our area as a reporter since 2010, and has a passion for telling the stories of our people in Lafourche Parish. Casey is also the host of Play by Play, a local talk radio show and is The Voice of South Lafourche Athletics.

Recommended for you

Load comments