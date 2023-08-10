An 18-year-old Schriever man was arrested by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office for his alleged role in a May 2023 shooting in Marydale where 7 people were shot.
Sheriff Craig Webre said that Keshon Taylor, 18, is in custody and is charged with multiple counts of attempted murder.
Through investigation, authorities believe that Taylor was one of at least two gunmen who were involved in the shooting.
Around 9:30 p.m. on May 21, deputies were called to a shooting in the 300 block of Hyland Drive in Thibodaux with multiple victims. Deputies provided medical assistance to victims who were still on the scene. They also learned that there were other victims who were already taken to the hospital.
Investigators have determined that 7 people were shot and injuries in the incident with ages ranging from 17-25 years old. Another two females – ages 21 and 22 – were injured as the crowd ran from the scene. In total, 9 were taken to the hospital for treatment.
Through investigation, detectives identified Taylor as a suspect in the shooting. Based on evidence and the investigation, they were able to tie him to 6 of the 7 victims and a warrant was obtained for his arrest on 6 counts of attempted second degree murder.
On August 8, Taylor appeared in 17th Judicial District Court in Thibodaux on an unrelated matter. He was taken into custody on the active warrant and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. Bail is set at $500,000.
The investigation is ongoing and detectives are asking anyone with information into the incident to submit a tip anonymously through Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at 1-800-743-7433 or online at CrimeStoppersBR.org.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.