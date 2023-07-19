A Houma man has been arrested in connection to a shooting incident this past weekend in Raceland.
Lafourche Sheriff Craig Webre announced today that Tyren Authement, 21, of Houma, was arrested on Tuesday in St. Mary Parish.
Just after 2 a.m., on July 15, deputies responded to a shooting reported in the 1600 block of La. Highway 182 in Raceland.
A man had suffered a graze wound to the face in the incident. No other injuries were reported. Through an investigation, authorities identified Authement as the alleged shooter. Detectives obtained a warrant for his arrested and contacted the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office for assistance in locating the suspect.
On Tuesday, Lafourche and Terrebonne investigators were conducting surveillance and located the suspect traveling toward St. Mary Parish and contacted their sheriff's office for assistance. A St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office deputy conducted a traffic stop and identified Authement as the driver. Lafourche and Terrebonne deputies also arrived to assist with the stop. After obtaining a search warrant, deputies recovered firearms, drugs and money from the vehicle.
Authement was arrested and booked in St. Mary Parish for illegal possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute heroin, transactions involving drug proceeds and possession of a drug paraphernalia. Bond has not been set on the charges.
The suspect is also awaiting transfer to Lafourche where he will be booked on charges of attempted 2nd degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Bail is set at $1.1 million.
Sheriff Webre said he wants to thank Terrebonne Sheriff Tim Soignet and St. Mary Sherif Blaise Smith for their assistance in apprehending the suspect.
