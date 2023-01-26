Nicholls State University received a $131,000 donation from local company T. Baker Smith, LLC, to support the university's Geomatics program.
The university announced the donation today saying that with it, the College of Sciences and Technology will hope to hire a full-time assistant or associate professor for the spring 2023 and two adjunct professors for the fall semester.
“T. Baker Smith has been a great supporter of the geomatics program and students since the program started with their scholarship and endowed professorship. This donation will help us to hire a full-time faculty that will contribute to the high-quality geomatics education offered here at Nicholls State University,” said Department Head of Applied Sciences and Associate Professor of Geomatics Dr. Esra Tekdal Yilmaz.
“Donating to Nicholls is a no-brainer due to the return on investment we receive. So many of our associates are alums from all disciplines at Nicholls. Investing in Nicholls means investing in our community. As Nicholls improves, our company improves and so does the region we thrive in,” said T. Baker Smith CEO Kenneth Smith.
