South Lafourche residents are getting a temporary library, but the debate regarding the renovations to the permanent structure got ugly this weekend between the Parish President and a councilman — even spilling over onto social media.
The Council passed an ordinance at last week’s meeting via a 7-1 vote to enter into a lease agreement to create a storefront library next to the Ida-damaged South Lafourche library.
But councilman Daniel Lorraine cast the lone dissenting vote and got into a heated argument with Parish President Archie Chaisson during the meeting, saying that he doesn’t support a temporary structure because he wants the permanent structure rebuilt.
The debate then spilled over onto social media with Chaisson posting on Facebook a photo of Lorraine’s headshot with the caption “The voice of South Lafourche just voted against bringing library services back to South Lafourche!” It was a post that has generated buzz around the parish with people lined up on both sides of the debate.
Chaisson said he wants to assure residents that the South Lafourche Library will be repaired and full services will be restored. He said he hopes to have government services returned to the building by the start of 2024 and the full library up and running by the summer of 2024.
“Yes, it’s taken a long time. And there’s no one that frustrates more than it frustrates me,” Chaisson said. “But we’re going through the process and we’re going to get it done.”
But Lorraine said the Parish President is not doing the people of his district and Ward 10 justice and he wants more immediate action.
Lorraine said libraries in Thibodaux, Raceland, Choctaw, Lockport and Bayou Blue all got damaged, but are now reopened. He expects the same for his district.
“So where are we?” He asked. “It’s been 2 years. I think Mr. Chaisson has some problems with the Library Director. One day, they have the money. The next day they don’t. There’s a motto in this parish I like to use and it’s called ‘Take from the south and give to the north.’ If you want to find our library money, go look in Thibodaux. That’s where you’ll find it.”
Chaisson said Councilman Lorraine’s words are political rhetoric and the parish president cited that it’s an election season and Lorraine is due for re-election in the fall.
“He’s really good at making you afraid of it and then telling you who to blame for it,” Chaisson said. “it’s an election season.”
But Lorraine balked at those claims and said that he’s been a councilman for decades and he’s always stood up for what he believes.
The councilman said he thought Chaisson’s Facebook post was a “cheap shot,” and that the parish president is “an overgrown child” who is surrounded by the wrong people.
“The parish president is always campaigning for my opponent on Facebook with his sheep, but I’m the one playing politics? I’m the one who is the bad guy?” Lorraine asked. “That was wrong. I didn’t vote against having a library. I voted against having a temporary library. This isn’t about an election. I don’t give a damn what he says. It’s about me speaking up for what I believe in and what I think is right for the people of South Lafourche.
Fellow South Lafourche council member D’Lynn Chiasson voted against Lorraine and for the temporary library. Lorraine said he is disappointed by that vote, but not surprised.
“I don’t think D’Lynn knows where she’s at half the time,” Lorraine said. “Put a picture up there of her and that would be better than having her at the meetings half the time.”
Lorraine said at the end of the day, he does believe that the South Lafourche Library will get fixed.
“They won’t have any other choice,” he said.
But he said he thinks his district being at the end of the line is wrong and that’s why he’s speaking out. That South Lafourche was given less preferential treatment is something Chaisson vehemently denies, citing multiple times in his interview that the library will get done.
“We just want what we had,” Lorraine said. “Temporary becomes permanent. You get that temporary building, it’s going to be there longer than it needs to be. All we want is what we had before. We don’t want you to throw us a bone. We just want what we had.”
