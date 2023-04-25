Recreation facilities in the 10th Ward have gotten better in recent weeks after turf fields were laid down in both Larose and Golden Meadow.
Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson spoke to The Gazette about the project this weekend, saying that he is proud and happy to upgrade the facilities for our parish’s kids. One field at both the Larose and Golden Meadow parks got re-done and monies have been budgeted to do two fields a year (one each at each park) until all of the fields at the two parks have turf installed.
“This is something we have talked about doing since we have been in office and it’s something that Councilwoman (D’Lynn) Chiasson and Councilman (Daniel) Lorraine wanted and worked with us to get. A lot of our facilities in the northern portion of the parish have turf already. We wanted to pay it forward down the bayou. Knowing a lot of kids are playing travel ball, we know those games are on turf. We wanted our kids to be able to have the opportunity to both practice and play on those fields as we continue to improve our facilities.”
Chaisson said the turf fields are a long time coming — a project that was supposed to be done last year, but which got delayed by Hurricane Ida.
Chaisson said the fields cost approximately $200,000 each and the monies come from the parish wide recreation fund.
The parish president said improving recreational facilities is something that was a big part of his campaign platform when he was first elected. Now, post-Ida and COVID, working to improve quality of life measures in Lafourche is of even greater importance, he said.
“I’m proud of this. It’s a big part of a better Lafourche,” he said. “We have to make things more attractive from a quality of life standpoint so people here have something to do. We are working to strengthen that, and we’re working to drill down on delivering the things that the community wants when we are rebuilding. We had a lot of town hall meetings after Ida and one of the things people said they wanted was boosted recreation facilities. This is a step in the right direction.”
But the work is still not complete and Ida continues to have ripple effects.
Chaisson said that the process to get lights at the park fields continues on with still months of work left to do.
Ida knocked down the light poles at the parks and the process to get them restored has been tedious with residents growing frustrated on social media because they have not seen progress be made.
The parish president conceded that the process has taken a little longer than he’d hoped, but added that the news isn’t all bad and that progress should be seen soon. Chaisson said Lafourche was able to work with FEMA and through a new process, the parish has been able to ensure that new lights will be installed and that they will be upgraded — with more secure metal poles with LED lights, all which should better handle storms in the future.
That project will be out for bids within the next 3 or so weeks and the parish president said he hopes that lights will be installed by the fall.
Councilwoman D’Lynn Chiasson said she is pleased to see the improvements come to fruition and thanked constituents for their patience as they want for the project to be fully complete.
“I’m excited about the fields,” she said. “We are doing all we can to improve our youth and adult playing fields throughout the parish. It’s been in the works, in the plans, but COVID and then the storms put us back a good bit. Finally, we are able to get the fields turfed. Ida didn’t help our lights, of course. But once we are settled with insurance and FEMA, we can get our lights back up and better than the lights that were previously there. We make strides and handle the setbacks. But we know the path that’s ahead of us and we are ready to see it through.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.