Terrebonne alum Douglas' 2022 season limited by preseason injury

Florida State redshirt junior Ja’Khi Douglas will be looking for a healthy start to the 2023 season after he was sidelined the first six games of 2022 due to an injury suffered in the preseason.
Douglas, a Terrebonne High alum, played in the final seven games last year for the Seminoles, and he recorded 10 catches for 123 yards with two touchdowns. Highlights included a six-yard touchdown reception in his first game back against then-No. 4 Clemson, while he tied his career high with four receptions against Georgia Tech. In the victory against Georgia Tech, he had 63 receiving yards yards with one score. Douglas led the team in receiving yardage with 43 in a victory against Syracuse a year ago.
He excelled in the classroom as he was named to the All-ACC Academic Team and for the third time each, the ACC Honor Roll and as a Seminole Scholar
As a team, Florida State finished 2022 with a 10-3 mark, including a 5-3 record in ACC play. The squad won six straight to end the season, capping the year with a 35-32 victory against Oklahoma in the Cheez-It Bowl. The Seminoles recorded 10 wins for the first time since 2016. One of those wins was against LSU in New Orleans. The two teams will meet to begin their seasons Sept. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.
Preseason expectations are high for the Seminoles, this year in college football magazines as they are ranked No. 6 by Lindy’s Sports, No. 7 by Athlon Sports and No. 8 by Phil Steele.
Florida State receivers also will have a talented quarterback throwing the ball their way in Jordan Travis. The 2023 Heisman Trophy contender already has been named to watch lists for the Manning Award, the Walter Camp Player of the Year, the Maxwell Award and the Davey O’Brien Award, according to a Florida State press release.
During his 2021 season, Douglas made three starts and played in 12 games. During that time, he had 357 all-purpose yards, including 14 receptions for 255 yards and one touchdown. He also had six kickoff returns for 96 yards to add to his total yards. He had career highs in catches with four and receiving yards with 90 yards against Miami.
As a freshman, Douglas had 287 all-purpose yards. Among that total, he had eight kickoff returns for 158 yards and seven receptions for 116 yards and two touchdowns. He played in eight games and started one. He blocked a punt and had a fumble recovery, too.
