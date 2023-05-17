HOUMA -- Terrebonne closed its spring on a solid note with a 10-0 victory against McDonogh 35 in the live quarter portion of its spring game Tuesday at Thomas B. Smith Stadium.
The squad got a 30-yard field goal from Ryan Abadie on its first drive with 10:49 remaining in the 15-minute quarter, which featured a running clock. Terrebonne added a 2-yard run by Jayce Johnson with 3:40 remaining. Abadie's extra point provided the final margin.
Terrebonne coach Tyler Lewis said it was a good opportunity to see where his squad is at the moment.
"We had a great two weeks of practice," Lewis said. "Our guys really showed up and really dominated in a way that we expected. Hats off to Coach (Frank) Daggs from McDonogh 35. They have a great program, history, a lot of tradition and I really appreciate them for coming."
Terrebonne's solid play was not limited to the offense, as the Tigers recorded three sacks, including back-to-back stops behind the line to end the live quarter. The Tigers also stopped McDonogh 35's best threat to score after a fumble recovery by Gregory Harding at the Terrebonne 25. McDonogh got in great field position before the fumble after it intercepted a pass thrown by a backup Terrebonne quarterback and returned it to the Terrebonne 21.
The Tigers limited McDonogh 35 to 31 yards of offense (-23 rushing and 54 passing) in the live quarter.
On offense, Terrebonne's Alvin Celestine had six carries for 43 yards, while Johnson had five rushes for 39 yards and one touchdown.
Prior to the quarter of play, the first- and second-team offenses and defenses of each squad went through play blocks to begin the scrimmage. Terrebonne scored once with its first team during the play blocks as quarterback Owen Oliver and Kylan Billiot connected for about a 30-yard touchdown pass, and Abadie added the extra point.
Olivier will be a first-year starter this year after serving as a backup a year ago.
"He's a tough kid," Lewis said. "He loves the game. He gets down there and he studies."
