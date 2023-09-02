Terrebonne defeats South Terrebonne, 42-7

BOURG — The Owen Olivier-to-Kylan Billiot connection was on full display Friday as Terrebonne rolled past South Terrebonne 42-7 at South Terrebonne Memorial Stadium.
After a slow start for Terrebonne (1-0) on offense, Olivier connected with Billiot on four touchdown passes combined in the second and third quarters. Billiot caught seven passes for 131 yards, while Olivier completed 14 of 21 passes for 247 yards and five touchdowns.
“That connection, that’s something that we’ve been working for, and for us to have a big night like this is really big,” Billiot said.
He said that productivity will continue.
Olivier’s fifth touchdown went to another Terrebonne playmaker, Alvin Celestine Jr., who had four catches for 102 yards and one touchdown.
The quarterback agreed it was nice to have playmakers like Celestine and Billiot to help him get comfortable.
“Get the ball in there hands and they’re going to do big things,” Olivier said.
The Terrebonne defense recovered three fumbles — two of which the offense turned into touchdowns — and Jalil Matthews had a long interception return to set up another score.
Terrebonne coach Tyler Lewis said the turnovers were big for his defense.
“We preach winning the turnover margin. … That’s a part of winning,” Lewis said. “That’s a part of who we are. Our guys did a great job of being physical. We made some mistakes, but we’re going to clean it up. Like I said, it’s early. Our front four is massive. They did a heck of a job up front. Linebackers are flowing. DBs are coming down, making tackles. That’s better than what we did last week, so each week we’re getting better.”
In all, the Tigers surrendered 148 yards of offense (105 rushing and 43 passing). Terrebonne had 324 yards of offense (247 passing and 77 rushing).
Lewis commended his quarterback’s play.
“He stepped up to the plate for us getting the ball to Billiot,” Lewis said. “Billiot played big. I know a lot of people had concerns about Billiot not getting the ball … but it’s a part of the offense. We have a lot of weapons we need to use. Our backs did a great job of running the ball as well. O-line is always fantastic. So we just got to clean up the small things offensively and across the board.”
South Terrebonne quarterback Trey Pinell left the game in the second quarter after being tended to on the field for an injury. He never returned with Breez Blanchard filling in the rest of the way for the Gators (0-1).
Terrebonne did all of its damage in the second and third quarters as the Tigers scored 21 points in each period.
Terrebonne got on the board with 11:38 remaining in the first half when Landon English scored on a five-yard run. The touchdown was set up by a 57-yard pass play from Olivier to Celestine. Ryan Abadie made the first of six point-after attempts for a 7-0 Terrebonne lead.
The Tigers had a short field to reach the end zone — something that happened multiple times due to South Terrebonne turnovers — on its next touchdown after Ty’Drick Stewart recovered a bad snap at the South Terrebonne 8.
Two plays later, Olivier connected with Billiot on his first touchdown, an 8-yard completion, for a 14-0 lead with 10:23 remaining after the point-after attempt.
Oliver and Billiot connected one more time for a touchdown in the half on a 57-yard pass after Billiot got behind the defense to extend the Terrebonne advantage to 21-0 with 1:02 left in the first half.
Terrebonne added three more touchdowns in the third quarter. Oliver connected with Billiot from two yards out with 6:04 remaining. The Tigers turned another fumble recovery into a touchdown on a Oliver 12-yard completion to Celestine with 4:47 remaining in the period, and Olivier again found Billiot on a 5-yard pass with 1:44 left in the period for a 42-0 lead.
South Terrebonne’s touchdown came after a long kickoff return by Logan Marcel and a horse collar penalty on the play gave the Gators the ball at the Terrebonne 8. Two plays later, Blanchard connected with Brayden Breaux for a score. Ace Price’s point-after attempt was good for the final margin.
Billiot said Friday’s win was a big one.
“This is really a statement game, letting everybody know what we’re hitting for,” he said.
