The Terrebonne High School wrestling team has progressed in four seasons of existence and is looking for more success in year five.
The group practiced five days a week this summer as it worked on wrestling fundamentals and improving strength through weightlifting in preparation for their season that will start in the winter time.
“The kids are looking good,” coach Coty Knoblock said. “I think we’re already better at this point this season than we were last season. We’re getting better every day.”
Last year, the squad finished 11th at state with 58 points. The squad’s top finisher was Loukas Naquin, who placed fifth in the 170-pound class.
Naquin is one of three seniors the Tigers lost from last year’s squad. So far, the team has between 11 and 16 competitors out for the team.
Senior Brody Dyson said he has seen the team getting better.
“I know a few of us can podium (at state this year) because we were close last year,” he said.
Junior Tristen Kimball said he has seen numbers at practices grow from less than 10 competitors when he first started wrestling for the Tigers to now up to 15 wrestlers. He also has seen the intensity rise.
“We’re putting in a lot more work a lot faster than back whenever I first started,” he said.
Knoblock said that fundamentals are where he has seen the most improvement among the wrestlers during the summer.
“I’m able to start kind of knit-picking on things, which is a good spot to be in,” he said. “The big mistakes that we were making the year before are pretty much nonexistent this summer, and it’s been really just kind of fine-tuning a lot of our fundamentals. I have two rules in my wrestling room: Don’t quit and we get a little bit better every day, and these kids have really taken to that.”
Terrebonne competes in a district with New Orleans area public schools. Last year, the squad finished second in district and had four district champions, up from one district champion two years ago.
Knoblock said he would like to win a district title.
“I think if things keep going the way we’re going, we have a strong shot at it,” he said.
Junior Casen Guidry said he has seen the team grow athletically as well as individuals through wrestling.
“I think we’re doing really good work,” Guidry said. “Our program’s only been around for five years, and we’re taking on schools that have had it for … lord knows decades. … We’re putting in hard work every day.”
Per the Louisiana High School Athletic Association handbook, beginning Monday, the team can no longer practice and is only allowed to work on weight lifting and conditioning until the season’s first practice can begin Oct. 2.
Wrestling’s growth is not just limited to Terrebonne High as the sport is growing in Terrebonne Parish with Vandebilt Catholic recently adding a program.
