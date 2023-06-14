Terrebonne High's Billiot commits to LSU

Terrebonne High’s Kylan Billiot plans to head from the Bayou to Baton Rouge.
The prep receiver announced his verbal commitment to LSU Wednesday following a big week for the prep standout.
He attended LSU’s camp last week, tested for the coaches in such areas as the 40-yard dash before the LSU 7-on-7 camp Saturday and then helped lead his team to a runner-up finish at the camp in their division to defending Division II Select state runner-up Lafayette Christian Academy. He received his LSU offer at the camp. During his testing in the 40-yard dash, Billiot ran a 4.5.
Terrebonne High coach Tyler Lewis said he is happy for Billiot because the offer is something Billiot desired and worked to achieve.
He said Billiot had talks with LSU representatives periodically and improving was something he knew he had to do to “wow them,” Lewis said.
Billiot did just that.
“So he got in the weight room,” Lewis said. “His body changed. He got stronger. He got faster. His route running became more crisp.”
Lewis said the offer wasn’t just handed to Billiot because of his size at 6-foot, 3-inches and 195 pounds, according to his profile on 247Sports.com.
According to 247Sports, Billiot is a three-start receiver who is ranked the nation’s 79th best receiver and the No. 15 best player in Louisiana in the Class of 2024. He also has offers from Arkansas State, Florida International, Georgia Tech, Louisiana-Lafayette, Louisiana Tech, Memphis, Nicholls, Southern Miss, Troy and Tulane.
He is one of two wide receiver commitments for the Tigers thus far. LSU has 17 total verbal commitments, according to 247Sports.
He extends an LSU connection that already includes Terrebonne High alum and LSU defensive tackle Maason Smith and Thibodaux High alum Kyren Lacy, who is an LSU wide receiver.
Lewis said Lacy is a mentor to Billiot.
“He’s a great fan,” Lewis said of Billiot. “He loves talking to Coach (Cortez) Hankton, the receiver coach.”
Jordan Arcemont, a Thibodaux native and former coach in Thibodaux and Houma, also is on the LSU staff as director of Player Development.
“So he has some ties to LSU, but ultimately, that’s his dream school,” Lewis said. “That’s where he wants to be.”
