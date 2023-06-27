On Saturday, June 24th, the Cut Off Youth Center hosted the SCSA 2023 Meet of Champions, where six impressive teams battled it out for the ultimate championship title. There were six teams of talented swimmers including, The Bayou Black Tarpons, Bayou Country Club Bandits, Bayou Stingrays, Cut Off Hurricanes, Larose Lasers, Thibodaux Tiger Sharks, and Tri-City Silver Tide.
Below is the list of Team ranking in order:
Thibodaux Tiger Sharks, 3,878 points
Bayou Country Club, 3,523 points
Bayou Black Swim Team, 3,139 points
Larose Lasers, 2,693 points
COYC Hurricanes, 2,603 points
Tri-City Swim Team, 2,216 points
Bayou Stingrays, 1,973 points
Below is a list of winners for the SCSA HIGH POINT per age group:
6 and Under Boys age group:
1st: Aiden Breaux, COYC Hurricanes, 72;
1st: Ace Rogers, Larose Lasers, 72;
2nd: Sawyer Dedon, COYC Hurricanes, 62; and
3rd: Landon Rutter, BCC Bandits, 56
6 and Under Girls age group:
1st: Emersyn Griffin, Larose Lasers, 78;
2nd: Rosemary Rogers, Larose Lasers, 66; and
3rd: Marlie Dufrene, Larose Lasers, 65
7 to 8 Boys age group:
1st: Rohen Poynter , Thibodaux Tiger Sharks, 97;
2nd: Baker Prejean, Bayou Black Tarpons, 87; and
3rd: Jack Breaux, Thibodaux Tiger Sharks, 84
USA
1st: Kason Lirette, Bayou Black Tarpons, 95; and
2nd: Damien Rieucan Normand, Bayou Black Tarpons, 82
7 to 8 Girls age group:
1st: Madelyn Harris, BCC Bandits, 92;
2nd: Vivianne Darda, Larose Lasers, 84; and
3rd: Andi Bienvenu, Tri City Silver Tide, 83
USA
1st: Everly Allen, Thibodaux Tiger Sharks, 97
9 to 10 Boys age group:
1st: Liam Glynn, Larose Lasers, 97;
2nd: Braith Preston, COYC Hurricanes, 90; and
3rd: Quinn Rogers, Larose Lasers, 84
USA
1st: Griffin LeCompte, Bayou Blacks Tarpons, 101
9 to 10 Girls age group:
1st: Amelia Thibodaux, BCC Bandits, 81;
2nd: Taylor Macaluso, Tri City Silver Tide, 72;
3rd: Kate Frielander, COYC Hurricanes, 70; and
3rd: Sophia Dedd, Bayou Black Tarpons, 70
USA
1st: Elizabeth Ledet, BCC Bandits, 104; and
2nd: Lena Gaubert, Thibodaux Tiger Sharks, 94
11 to 12 Boys age group:
1st: Carson Rauhaus, Bayou Black Tarpons, 76;
2nd: Elijah Griffin, Larose Lasers, 75; and
3rd: Nathan Darda, Larose Lasers, 72.
USA
1st: Johnathan Husbands, BCC Bandtis, 101;
2nd: Joseph Timothy, BCC Bandits, 98; and
3rd: Zander Stein, Thibodaux Tiger Sharks, 79
11 to 12 Girls age group:
1st: Lexie Grabert, Thibodaux Tiger Sharks, 87;
2nd: Jolie Terrebonne, Thibodaux Tiger Sharks, 81; and
3rd: Gracie Barrios, COYC Hurricanes, 80
USA
1st: Bree Usey, Bayou StingRays, 104;
2nd: Audrey Cundiff, BCC Bandits, 91; and
2nd: Kynlee Cazenave, BCC Bandits 91
13 to 14 Boys age group:
1st: Landen Poynter, Thibodaux Tiger Sharks, 83;
2nd: Luke Danos, COYC Hurricanes, 78; and
3rd: Jay Matherne, Bayou StingRays, 73
USA
1st: James Cundiff, BCC Bandits, 101;
2nd: Anthony Lafont, Thibodaux Tiger Sharks, 95; and
3rd: Landon Adams, Thibodaux Tiger Sharks, 92
13 to 14 Girls age group:
1st: Emily Dryden, Thibodaux Tiger Sharks, 91;
2nd: Sylvie Marceaux, BB, 81; and
3rd: Ella Mae Billiot, Tri City Silver Tide, 80
USA
1st: Ryli Cazenave, BCC Bandits, 104;
2nd: Khloe Thibodaux, Thibodaux Tiger Sharks, 91; and
3rd: Karah Norville, Larose Lasers, 82
15 to 18 Boys age group:
1st: Logan Arnold, Bayou StingRays, 68;
2nd: Kory Trosclair, Thibodaux Tiger Sharks, 62; and
3rd: Alex Friedlander, COYC Hurricanes, 50
USA
1st: Bryce Naquin, Thibodaux Tiger Sharks, 104;
2nd: Thomas Husbands, BCC Bandits, 91; and
3rd: Garrett Kramer, Thibodaux Tiger Sharks, 90
15 to 18 Girls age group:
1st: Allie Matherne, COYC Hurricanes, 83;
2nd: Reese Plaisance, Thibodaux Tiger Sharks, 78; and
3rd: Sydney Foret, BCC Bandits, 77
USA
1st: Leea Breeding, BCC Bandits, 104;
2nd: Samantha Himel, Bayou Black Tarpons, 90; and
3rd: Morgan Sacco, BCC Bandits, 87
Exciting news from the swim meet! There were some incredible records broken. The Thibodaux Tiger Sharks 18 and under boys 200 freestyle relay defeated a two-decade old record from 1998 with an impressive time of 1:33.57! The team was led by Garret Kramer, 17; Kory Trosclair, 17; Dylan Aulich, 17; and Bryce Naquin, 16.
The Thibodaux Tiger Sharks 14 and under boys 200 medley relay dominated the pool, beating the old record from 2010 with an astonishing time of 1:58.12. The team was composed of Landon Adams, 14; Phillip Rodrigue, 14; Anthony Lafont, 13; and Laden Poynter, 14.
Finally, the Thibodaux Tiger Sharks 18 and under boys 200 medley relay smashed the prior record from 2009, clocking in at 1:45.43. Garret Kramer, 17; Kade Trosclair, 17; Kory Trosclair, 17; and Bryce Naquin, 16 showed true tenacity and skill.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.