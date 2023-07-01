Four weeks ago, Thibodaux High FFA chapter made an impressive journey to Alexandria for this year's State Convention. They are proud to announce that two of their members, Curstyn Oncale and Hayden Molaison, achieved prestigious State Degrees.
But that's not all, other talented members also excelled in proficiency awards. Bob Bourgeois secured 2nd place in Specialty Animals, while Hayden Molaison took 1st place in Ag Education. McKayla Dempster showcased her skills by securing 4th place in Beef Production Placement and an impressive 2nd place in Goat Production.
Hayden Molaison continued his outstanding streak by winning a Star in Ag banner. On top of that, Hayden Molaison and Braden Tabor excelled in the Agriscience Fair, securing 1st place in the Social Science division.
In terms of leadership, Curstyn Oncale ran for State office and is now your Louisiana State Secretary, a remarkable achievement for her. Bob Bourgeois exemplified his dedication by running on the Area level and is now the Area IV Vice President.
Thibodaux FFA members express their heartfelt appreciation to their amazing advisors, Mr. Jonathan Arceneaux, Mr. Aston Crow, and Mrs. Brooke Scott, for their invaluable contributions to their success this year.
