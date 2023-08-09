It is here! On Friday, August 11, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thibodaux Main Street will host its 2nd Annual Cajun Linen Night.
Get ready to celebrate Cajun Linen Night, a festive evening in Downtown Thibodaux that captures the essence of summer. This event offers extended business hours, fantastic specials, exciting games, and fun activities for all ages. Inspired by New Orleans' White Linen Night, Thibodaux Main Street Executive Director Danielle Stein describes Cajun Linen Night as a unique twist with a Cajun flare. It's the perfect opportunity to support local businesses, indulge in delicious food, and enjoy a memorable evening with friends and family.
Experience a vibrant mix of 20+ local art vendors and live music on Friday. Discover unique hand-made treasures while enjoying the sounds of the Cajun Music Preservation Society from two different spots.
Cajun linen night will help to benefit the local schools, and this year they are collecting much needed school supplies. The event will host a Louisiana Federal Credit Union, Pack the Pirogue School Drive. Education is very important to many of us, and unfortunately, basic items such as paper, pens, erasers, and binders can be costly for families. Cajun linen night is not only that perfect opportunity to enjoy all types of southern cuisine delicacies, but it's also a great way for all of us to come together to serve our community.
If you know a teacher who deserves to receive a pirogue full of school supplies for the upcoming school year, please nominate their classroom here.
The Pack the Pirogue Drive needs help gathering necessary school supplies for the community. Donations of blue and black pens, compasses, protractors, calculators, water paints, construction paper, erasers, manila folders, rulers, pencil pouches, notebooks, plastic folders, marble composition books, binders, binder dividers, pencil sharpeners, red ink pens, highlighters, pencils, loose leaf paper, dry erase markers, Germ X hand sanitizer, index cards, crayons, makers, scissors, glue sticks, and graph paper are all encouraged and accepted. Donations may also be directed through Pack The Pirogue's Amazon wishlist link: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1XL4CSJAODJ9V?ref_=wl_share
And one last detail, Thibodaux Main Street invites all community members to come wearing their most relaxed Cajun attire.
For more information, please visit Thibodaux Main Street’s Facebook page or Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou website.
