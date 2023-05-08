A Thibodaux man is in the custody of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office for alleged crimes involving a juvenile under 13.
Sheriff Craig Webre said that on May 6, 2023, Seth Zeringue, 29, contacted LPSO wanting to confess to a crime involving a juvenile. Deputies met with the suspect at the LPSO Law Enforcement Complex in Thibodaux and Zeringue allegedly admitted that while dating a woman a few years back, he watched porn with the woman's child who was under 13 at the time.
Through further investigation, detectives learned that Zeringue had used a smartphone to record of a video of the child changing clothes in the child's bedroom. The suspect admitted to that, as well. Detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest.
Zeringue is charged with video voyeurism and indecent behavior with a juvenile. Bail is set at $75,000.
