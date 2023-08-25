A Thibodaux man was convicted on 2 counts of vehicular homicide and 1 count of negligent homicide on Thursday following a high-profile jury trial that played out in local courts.
A 6-person jury found Joey Clement, 39, guilty of the above-listed charges in the 2021 accident that killed 3 teenagers: Lily Dufrene, Hali Coss and Michaila Bowling.
During the trial, prosecution argued that Clement’s level of intoxication and high rate of speed were factors in the crash.
Clement also has a history of driving while intoxicated and had been charged with multiple DWIs prior to the incident.
The jury deliberated for roughly 6 hours before returning the guilty verdict. At sentencing, Clement faces upwards of 50 years in prison for his crime.
“We believe the jury understood the elements of the offense required by law,” said Assistant District Attorney Jason Chatagnier who prosecuted the case along with Assistant District Attorney Shaun George.
The prosecution argued during the trial that Clement was in no shape to be driving and that he should have never been on the road. That decision to drive under the influence, prosecutors say, is what led to the fatal accident and caused 3 families to never be able to see their loved ones again.
Expert testimony showed that Clement was traveling between 88-93 mph in a 55 mph zone at the time of the accident and that he was nearly 3x above the legal limit for alcohol with a blood alcohol content of .22g%. The legal limit in Louisiana is .08g%.
The girls were traveling below the speed limit. The driver of the vehicle was Dufrene and she had no drugs or alcohol in her system at the time of the incident.
Attorneys representing Clement argued that they did not believe he was at fault for the crash, a notion that Chatagnier shot down sternly throughout the duration of the 4-day trial. Clement’s defense team said that the lane in which the crash occurred showed that it was the girls who veered into the wrong lane of traffic, but Chatagnier said those factors are not relevant when one is so far above the legal limit and traveling 30+ mph above the speed limit.
“Argument about which lane of travel the accident occurred in is immaterial when considering the contributing factors,” he said.
Lafourche Parish District Attorney Kristine Russell said this incident represented one of the most difficult types of cases that her office has to handle – a case where innocent people lose their lives because of the recklessness of others.
She said she hopes this case shines light on one thing: drunk driving is bad. And those who do it and get caught will be punished.
“Three families will never see their loved ones again because of someone’s decision to drive impaired,” DA Russell said. “We hope this conviction sends a clear message to people — if you’ve had one sip of alcohol, don’t drive.”
Family members of the victims gathered and spoke briefly with reporters outside of court on Thursday just moments after the verdict was announced.
They said that they were pleased with the conviction, but no legal justice will ever provide the families with their loved ones back.
“There were no winners in that courtroom today,” said Ricky Dufrene, the father of Lily Dufrene. “Everybody lost.”
After the guilty verdict was issued, Clement was remanded back into the custody of law enforcement and he was taken back to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. He will be sentenced on October 11, 2023. If given the maximum penalty for all of the charges, he faces upwards of 50 years in prison.
