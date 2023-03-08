West.jpg

Our area's new middle school has its inaugural principal.

Thibodaux Middle School announced today that West Thibodaux Principal Ms. Latainia Young will be principal at the new local school, which will open its doors to students in Fall 2023.

Young will continue her work at West Thibodaux for the rest of the school year and will then transition to Thibodaux Middle School where she will begin her newest chapter.

Thibodaux Middle School will open its doors next fall as part of a merger between West Thibodaux and East Thibodaux middle schools.

Work at the new school is near completion and the campus will house the students zoned to go to both of the existing middle schools.

