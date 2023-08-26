Thibodaux, LA, August 26, 2023 — Rendezvous, a premier event space known for its exceptional hospitality and remarkable customer service, is delighted to announce its reopening after being closed for a little facelift. With a fresh look, Rendezvous is ready to welcome guests to various captivating events this fall and winter.
Remodel Elegance and Modern Charm:
Rendezvous has undergone a remarkable transformation, blending timeless elegance with modern charm. The remodel creates an atmosphere that will welcome guests from the moment they step inside. With this update, Rendezvous offers a luxurious yet inviting environment that sets the stage for unforgettable experiences.
An Eclectic Lineup of Fall and Winter Events:
Rendezvous is excited to present an exciting lineup of events that cater to a diverse range of interests. This fall and winter, the venue will play host to an exciting array of gatherings that promise to delight attendees:
Football Draft Party (August 27): Sports enthusiasts can rejoice as Rendezvous opens its doors for an unforgettable Football Draft Party. Gather your friends and host your draft at Rendezvous. Let Rendezvous do the heavy lifting and focus your efforts on ensuring you select a winning team.
Oktoberfest (September 23): Embrace the spirit of Bavaria at Rendezvous' Oktoberfest celebration. Indulge in traditional German cuisine, a variety ofauthentic brews, and live music that will transport you straight to the heart ofMunich.
Comedy Night Extravaganza (October 26): Prepare for a night filled withlaughter as Rendezvous presents a Comedy Night featuring multiple hilariouscomedians. Get ready to be entertained, uplifted, and amused by a side-splittinga lineup that promises non-stop chuckles.
New Year's Eve Gala (December 31): Ring in the New Year with glamour andstyle at Rendezvous' much-anticipated New Year's Eve Gala. Dance the nightaway, savor exquisite cuisine, and toast to new beginnings as the clock strikesmidnight.
Book Your Experience at Rendezvous
Rendezvous is now open for bookings, offering a unique space for corporate events,private parties, weddings, and everything in between. Whether you're seeking an elegant backdrop for a wedding reception or a sophisticated setting for a corporate conference, Rendezvous has the space and expertise to make your event a success.
Join us at Rendezvous this fall and winter for captivating events that promiseto create lasting memories. To learn more about the venue, event details, and bookinginquiries, please visit our website or contact our events team at
info@rendezvousthib.com or 985-447-2461.
Stay connected with Rendezvous on social media:
https://www.facebook.com/rendezvousthib
https://www.instagram.com/rendezvous_thib/
About Rendezvous
Rendezvous is a fresh take on a Thibodaux classic. It is a combined event venue and catering service offering on-site and off-site catering. With a recent remodel that marries timeless elegance with modern charm, Rendezvous provides a versatile backdrop for weddings, corporate events, private parties, and more. Located in the heart of Thibodaux, Rendezvous is committed to creating unforgettable experiences that leave a lasting impression.
