Thibodaux High School's Homecoming Court is as follows: FRONT ROW: Rashaad Jackson, Damyri Stepter, Kamari Dunbar, Maleik Lewis, Miarah Haynes, A’Laisha Fletcher, Claire Clement, and Emma Percle. CENTER ROW: Bob Bourgeois, Du’Ruane Moore, Kemon Folse, Skyler Morris, Mariyah Haynes, Claire Bolton, Gracy Rodrigue, and Jenae Besson. TOP ROW: Tucker Carlos, Cole Becnel, Griffin Angelloz, Matthew Abadie, Celeste Griffin, Mary Bilello, Sophie Knoblock, and Kendall Amedee.
The Homecoming game is scheduled for October 20, 2023. The court presentation and crowning ceremony will take place as part of the pregame festivities, beginning at 5:30 PM at Tiger stadium.
