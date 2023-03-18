Voters in northern Lafourche Parish will get the chance to learn about the parish’s tax reform efforts — less than a week before Election Day on March 25.
Working On Lafourche’s Future (WOLF) will host another town hall meeting on Monday night in the Century Club Room (under Nicholls’ John L. Guidry Stadium).
The Town Hall will begin at 6 and both Parish President Archie Chaisson and Lafourche Parish Schools Superintendent Jarod Martin are scheduled to be on hand to discuss proposed tax reform in the parish, which, if passed, would give every Lafourche Parish teach a $4,000 per year raise. Supporters of reform are asking voters to vote YES to all 6 amendments on the ballot.
Chaisson also said the reform would make Lafourche more competitive to attract new businesses, ease business retention efforts while also adding that households would save on their property taxes and in other places, which he believes would offset the $16/month that locals will have to pay on their water bills should the reform efforts go through. That $16/month will go to pay for garbage pickup.
Opponents of the reform say that Lafourche’s tax structure is not a big problem source, and that altering the way the parish handles its garbage pickup is “fixing an issue that isn’t broken.”
Signs in opposition inaccurately state that the reform measure will introduce new taxes to Lafourche. Those claims are not correct. The reform efforts would shuffle millage monies, but no new tax would be introduced, if passed.
At the meetings, Chaisson and Martin make a presentation explaining why they believe the reform measures are necessary, while also taking questions from the public.
Chaisson has likened the water bill hike to a family who has NetFlix, Hulu or another similarly priced streaming service, saying that the fee is not too much to pay to secure our future.
At a town hall in Lafourche, a citizen challenged Chaisson, saying that he didn’t believe the reform efforts were fair. The parish president clapped back, saying that he believes paying less than $1 per day to help our education system is not too much to ask.
Lafourche Parish teacher pay lags below state averages and far below neighboring parishes. Martin said that the school system loses countless teachers to neighboring parishes each year, which has created shortages and even some classrooms where students are being taught by a computer because no teacher exists to work in the classroom.
“If you’re not willing to pay $16 a month to help educate this community, then your priorities are in the wrong place,” Chaisson said.
The most outspoken opponent of the reform measure on the Lafourche Parish Council is longtime south Lafourche councilman Daniel Lorraine who said that he supports a hike in teacher pay, but he does not believe parish government should get involved to make it happen.
Lorraine said the school system should ask voters for a tax increase to support their pay increase.
The school district tried to get a tax increase approved to hike teacher pay in 2017, but those efforts failed by 19 votes.
“They have a school board. They have a Superintendent,” Lorraine said. “Why they need Archie to do this for them?”
Early voting ended today for the election, but voters can head to the polls on March 25 to let their voices be heard.
