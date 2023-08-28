Terrebonne Parish: A devastating two-vehicle accident on the evening of August 27, 2023, has left one individual dead and eight others injured. Louisiana State Police Troop C has launched an investigation into this tragic incident on Louisiana Highway 182, just west of Louisiana Highway 316.
The deceased, an adult male whose identity is being withheld until next of kin notification, was the driver of a 2007 Ford E-250 van, identified as 62-year-old David Angbrant from Gibson. The preliminary investigation suggests that the Ford, traveling west on LA Hwy 182, crossed the eastbound lane for reasons yet to be determined, resulting in a devastating head-on collision with a 2020 Chevrolet Express van.
Tragically, the driver of the Chevrolet, who was properly restrained, succumbed to fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Mr. Angbrant was also restrained, sustained severe injuries, and was immediately transported to a hospital in New Orleans for critical medical care. Multiple passengers within the Chevrolet were also injured, with varying degrees of severity, and were promptly transported to nearby hospitals for treatment. The exact details regarding their seating positions and restraint usage are under investigation.
Per standard protocol, toxicology samples were collected from Mr. Angbrant and the Chevrolet driver for analysis as part of the ongoing investigation.
As the investigation into the cause of this tragic accident continues, Louisiana State Police Troop C emphasizes the critical importance of road safety. It is imperative that all motorists avoid distractions and never drive while impaired. Such actions not only endanger your own life but also pose significant threats to others sharing the road. Troop C urges everyone to stay attentive, alert, and responsible whenever they are behind the wheel. Additionally, ensure that the youngest members of our community are securely fastened in the appropriate child seat system for their age, weight, and height. Your dedication to road safety is paramount in safeguarding the well-being of our entire community.
Troop C has regrettably investigated 18 fatal crashes in 2023, resulting in the loss of 20 lives.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.