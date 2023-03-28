Fifty-eight times, opponents have challenged the Central Lafourche bowling team during the regular season.
Fifty-eight times, they have failed.
The Central Lafourche bowling team is a dominant athletic force locally, owning a 5-year, 58-match undefeated streak in regular season matches.
Trojans coach Linda Jones said the team’s success is a product of hard work and dedication amongst the kids in the school who work hard to perfect their crafts.
The Trojans aren’t just a local force. They are currently the No. 1 seed going into the LHSAA Bowling Championships’ Final Four. They are two match victories away from a State Title.
“The success of the bowling program really speaks volumes to the school, our athletic director, kids and, most importantly, the parents and grandparents,” Jones said. “Without the community help, this program would not be possible.”
This is Central Lafourche’s 10th season of bowling, and the Trojans have enjoyed immense success.
Central Lafourche has a large roster with 12 girls and 13 boys on the team. A roster for a bowling match consists of 10 players, so the Trojans pick their team on a match-to-match basis.
“We have to rotate for each match,” Jones said. “It has been challenging but we have a lot of band kids, and some athletes playing dual sports such as football, basketball, track and baseball.”
The success of the team is unrivaled locally — a 58-match regular season winning streak that dates back 5 seasons.
Jones said the most impressive thing about the team’s successes is the timing of it all — through COVID and then complications from Hurricane Ida, which caused a lengthy shutdown of Creole Lanes, the alley which the Trojans and other local teams call home.
“With Creole Lanes reopening in June after an extended closure due to Hurricane Ida, it is a true testament to our kids in the Lafourche/Terrebonne area to excel at the level they are,” Jones said. “The kids have bought into our system of a solid square shooting practice and working on their target lines. They have come together as a team and working within the team concept. This willingness to put in the hard work has led them to be undefeated in the regular season.”
So now, the challenge is to try and win it all.
The Trojans are in the Final Four and will take on H.L. Bourgeois in the Semifinals.
The winner of that game will make the Championship Game and will play for the State Title.
Jones said regardless of the result, she is proud of her team for having a successful season. The Trojans have a depth of talent with several bowlers routinely eclipsing 200 games to help the team.
The Trojans have several seniors, but also have a mix of youth with several underclassmen also helping the team to win.
That balance is what Jones believes helps to power the team past its competition.
“In the 3-match set (54 games) of the playoffs, the boys put up 19 games over 200 among 8 different players,” Jones said. “With Ethan Domangue leading the way with a 220 averages (in 8 games) for the day and a 704 series.”
