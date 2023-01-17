For more than 20 years, a local woman has worked hard in her classroom to make a positive impact on the thousands of lives she’s touched within her position as a teacher.
Central Lafourche teacher Danielle Adams LeCompte won Lafourche’s High School Teacher of the Year Award recently — an honor which will allow her to be able to represent the parish at the statewide level.
LeCompte said to earn the honor is something she won’t soon forget, saying that being named the top high school teacher within one of the best school systems in the entire state is a blessing that’s humbling.
“It is exciting and an honor to be named Teacher of the Year,” she said. “I was very surprised and shocked when I was presented with this honor.”
It’s an honor that peers say LeCompte deserves because she dedicates herself to her craft, always finding ways to go above and beyond to help her children succeed.
She’s been at Central Lafourche for 6 and a half years. Prior to that, LeCompte spent 14 years at Lockport Middle School.
LeCompte said teaching has been something that she’s always wanted to do, and it’s something that never gets old. She said she loves working with kids and empowering them.
“My passion has always been to teach,” she said. “I love motivating, encouraging and helping students succeed in and out of my classroom. I want my students to take ownership of their own learning each day, and I strive to find ways to make this happen.”
One of those ways came in the aftermath of the COVID pandemic and following Hurricane Ida.
LeCompte said she noticed that her students were struggling during the pandemic and after the storm — a time when traditional learning was anything but traditional with students having to wear masks and virtual learning, hybrid learning and other systems in place throughout the area.
So to try and combat that, LeCompte said she worked hard to try and change the vibe in her classroom.
Over the summer, she read a book called ‘Building Thinking Classrooms in Mathematics,’ by Peter Liljedahl, and the book inspired her to change her classroom to a ‘thinking classroom.’
The results, she said, have been excellent.
“My students are randomly grouped each day, complete a thinking task in groups of 3, and work on vertical white boards hung around the classroom,” she said. “I have seen great success from this new profound way of teaching. My students are highly engaged, collaborating with their peers, preserving, gaining self-confidence, and have overall become better mathematical thinkers.”
LeCompte said her favorite part of her job are those moments — when a student is struggling to understand a concept, but finally gets it. She said when it happens, you just know as an educator that it’s clicked and learning has taken place. That, she said, is a feeling of satisfaction that she said is hard to replicate.
“The best part of my job is making a difference in the life of a kid,” she said. “With everything going on in the world today, it brings me great joy when I can impact a student in a positive way. I love when I see light bulbs go over in the eyes of my students when they discover how to do something on their own and feel successful.”
LeCompte said she loves being in a position where she can help kids, adding that she tries to treat students with love and respect throughout the day — giving students the comfort of home while in the school setting, almost like a second mom.
“As a teacher, I touch lives every day,” she said. “The impact that I make on a student each day can affect them for the rest of their life. You never know what someone is going through. My job as a teacher is to make my classroom an environment that all students can feel safe in.”
