Troop C.jpg

Louisiana State Police Troop C welcomed 2 new troopers who were among the 40 individuals who graduated from Cadet Class 102.

Haleigh Consterdine and Austin Howard are new Troopers in Troop C – 2 of 9 new Troopers from joined the Region 2 family who graduated this morning.

They join Austin Juckett, Deshawn Mouton and Austen Wright who join Troop D and Spencer Broussard, Gustavo Cazares, Aaron Clark and Charles Norris who join Troop I.

Tags

Gazette Editor

Casey Gisclair joined The Lafourche Gazette in January 2020 and became our Editor in September 2021. Casey has covered our area as a reporter since 2010, and has a passion for telling the stories of our people in Lafourche Parish. Casey is also the host of Play by Play, a local talk radio show and is The Voice of South Lafourche Athletics.

Recommended for you

Load comments