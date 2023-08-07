Louisiana State Police Troop C welcomed 2 new troopers who were among the 40 individuals who graduated from Cadet Class 102.
Haleigh Consterdine and Austin Howard are new Troopers in Troop C – 2 of 9 new Troopers from joined the Region 2 family who graduated this morning.
They join Austin Juckett, Deshawn Mouton and Austen Wright who join Troop D and Spencer Broussard, Gustavo Cazares, Aaron Clark and Charles Norris who join Troop I.
