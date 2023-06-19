The U.S. National Hurricane Center has announced the formation of the third tropical depression in the central tropical Atlantic, with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour. The depression is expected to become a hurricane by Wednesday, and is forecast to move across the Lesser Antilles as a hurricane on Thursday and Friday.
If this system becomes a hurricane, it will be the first one of the 2023 season that lasts from June through November.
This potential storm brings with it an increased risk for flooding, high winds, storm surges, and dangerous waves in areas like Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. Authorities are urging all residents to closely monitor this system and have their hurricane plans in place.
In preparation for this potentially devastating weather event, local authorities are advising people to stock up on supplies such as food, water, flashlights with extra batteries, medications and other essentials.
Additionally they recommend having an evacuation plan should you need to leave quickly or seek shelter during an emergency situation.
