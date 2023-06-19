Tropical Storm Bret formed in the Atlantic Ocean today, the second named storm of the Atlantic Hurricane Season.
The storm is located at 11.3 N, 42.2 W. It has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. Bret is moving to the west at 21 mph.
The storm is expected to gradually strengthen over the next 72 hours and forecasts call for it to become a hurricane by Wednesday.
Bret is expected to move to the west for the next several days. The 5-day forecast takes the storm just under the Dominican Republic on Saturday morning.
Impacts for the United States are not yet known and it is possible that there will be none at all. The storm is still 2 weeks away from possibly being a local nuisance, but we will continue to track it.
