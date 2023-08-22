The Atlantic Hurricane Season has gotten active but so far, there are so threats to Louisiana.
Right now, there are 3 named storms in the Atlantic and two other disturbances that are listed as areas that could develop in the next 5-7 days – enhanced activity that is not that surprising considering the peak of the storm season is usually from mid-August to mid-September.
Closest to home, Tropical Storm Harold made impact in southeastern Texas today and will be no threat to our area. The system developed in the Gulf and was blocked from coming this way by high pressure, which steered it toward the Lone Star State.
In the Caribbean, Tropical Storm Franklin and Tropical Storm Gert are spinning but both are expected to also be steered away by high pressure and are expected to be 'fish storms' – storms that turn north and away from the mainland USA.
Further out in the Atlantic are two disturbance areas that both also are expected to avoid Louisiana. The disturbances are being given moderate chances for development right now by the NHC, but both are expected to also be fish storms and turn away from the mainland.
The blocking high saved us this go-round, but it will give us oppressive heat for the rest of this week with high temperatures expected to be at or even above 100 degrees most days.
